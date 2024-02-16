Aside from Bryce Huff, What Is the Jets' Most Interesting In-House Free Agency Decision?

RL: I know this isn't always doable with all the big-ticket free agency names available and all of a team's needs. But personally, whatever else the Jets do this offseason, I would love to see them Keep The Kickers. Greg Zuerlein puts points on the board, from short range but also from 50-plus yards away. Most impressive: Legatron converted 92.4% of the points that were available on his 38 field goal attempts and 17 extra point tries (121 points out of 131 possible). That's the best figure by a Jets kicker since Nick Folk cashed in 93.3% of his possible points in 2013. Thomas Morstead, meanwhile, was one of the NFL's most surgical punters with league-leading numbers in 50-yards-plus punts (54) and inside-the-5's (six), not to mention franchise season records in gross and net averages. Placement points and field position will be important for what the Jets want to do in '24. I'm hoping they get a leg up on signing for the campaign ahead.

CH: Obviously after Bryce Huff's career year, everyone is waiting to see what happens with him in free agency. But besides him, I'm really interested in the rest of the defensive line, specifically Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson. Both players signed one-year deals with the Jets last offseason and had a major impact for the Green and White. Thomas had one of his best seasons with a career-high 5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss , 6 QB hits and 1 PD. In a defensive line unit that favors rotation, Thomas consistently applied pressure to the quarterback. According to PFF, Thomas had 17 total pressures and 18 stops for the defense. While Jefferson's season was cut short after sustaining a hip injury against the Dolphins in Week 11, he was also having one of his best seasons. He had 6 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 13 QB hits and 4 tackles for loss. PFF also had Jefferson with 29 total pressures and 22 stops for defense.