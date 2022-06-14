Jets Minicamp Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson's Focus Reaches Another Level

With the Jets' spring season set to reach its conclusion after Wednesday's minicamp session, OC Mike LaFleur likes where Zach Wilson is a month out from his second NFL training camp.

"His focus has been in the right spot," LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday.

Wilson was solid in both team drills and 7-on-7 work Tuesday as practice included a connection over the middle to Corey Davis in front of rookie CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner in a two-minute drill. Earlier in a 7-on-7 situation, Wilson went to rookie WR Garrett Wilson when he bought some space in front of CB Bryce Hall. Just like early last season, Wilson and Davis have displayed good chemistry during OTAs and now into minicamp. Davis went up the ladder on one occasion to haul in Wilson rip on a route toward the boundary.

With 13 NFL games under his belt, Wilson is no longer the rookie in a sea of new.

"It's Year 1 for an offense, Year 1 for a staff, Year 1 for a rookie quarterback," LaFleur said. "Not only did he have to learn our terminology and our system, he had to learn just the difference between the college game and the NFL game. "You're trying to simulate that in May and June and the speed is one thing, but you come back in August and now the speed ramps up even a little bit more."

Now with familiarity with LaFleur, QB coach Rob Calabrese and much of the personnel around him, the beefed-up passer is in a much different spot in terms of his mental game.