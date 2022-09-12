Jets' Michael Carter After Loss to Baltimore: 'We Are on the Right Track'

Carter shared the load with rookie Breece Hall who had 6 rushes for 23 yards and caught 6 passes for 38 yards. In the fourth quarter, Hall was stripped of the ball by Chuck Clark. Carter consoled Hall on the sideline and postgame, with a big smile, and noted the team is still in the "learning stages."

"There are parts of the game that are really important, more important than other parts," Carter said. "So just homing in on those things like third down and when we are in the scoring zone, when we cross midfield, strike zone and the red zone."

Both backs ran behind an O-Line that had been shuffled days before kickoff. Head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday that Pro Bowl LT Duane Brown (now on the Injured List) would be out with a shoulder injury and as a result, George Fant moved to LT and rookie Max Mitchell started at RT.

Mitchell took snaps against a veteran-laced Ravens front including against four-time Pro Bowl OLB Justin Houston, and Carter thought he held up well.

"I think that Max Mitchell did a good job today," Carter said. "Being matched up with a perennial Pro Bowler and he did a good job. Justin Houston will be in a Hall of Fame and a lot of credit to him, he lays his life on the line every week. I thought Max did a good job against him and other guys."

Carter is keen on self-reflection and learning from mistakes. The team lost Sunday, but Carter believes are a step away from stringing together wins, starting next weekend at Cleveland.