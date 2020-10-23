Jets LT Mekhi Becton Likely to Return vs. Bills

Healthy WR Corps?

The Jets could have a fully healthy receiving corps for the first time this season with Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder (questionable with groin) and rookie Denzel Mims, who could be activated from injured reserve (hamstring) for Sunday's game.

"I feel like I can bring a lot of energy," Mims said. "I feel like I can make a lot of plays for the team and do whatever I can to help the team out to get a victory."

Mims added: "I feel like I'm in a great place with the offense. I've been studying extra, I've been working with the receivers trying to get all the plays down. I've been trying to get as much help as I can. Having my receivers there with me, having [WRs coach] Shawn [Jefferson] and Hines Ward coach me up and help me with the plays, it's been a success."

Gase told the media earlier in the week that Mims would receive a heavier workload in team periods after taking scout-team reps last week. Gase, however, would not commit to activating Mims from IR for Sunday's game because of the roster gymnastics.

"If we have the opportunity to bring him up and everyone feels good about it, then we want to do it," Gase said. "But when we get a couple guys go down in practice and now we have some question marks and we're saying, 'Hey, what direction are we heading here?' Now we have to talk through all the roster manipulation things we have to do."

Mims could face a banged-up Bills secondary if he's activated. Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White (back) is questionable as well as CB Cam Lewis (wrist) and CB Josh Norman (hamstring), who was starting for the injured Levi Wallace, is out.

New Boot

Jets K Sam Ficken is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills after he sustained a groin injury in Wednesday's practice. If Ficken can't kick, the Jets would call up K/P Sergio Castillo, whom the Green & White signed to its practice squad on Oct. 14.

"I'm preparing to have both of them," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "I've got confidence in both of them. We'll see how it goes as we go through the week here, but if Sergio is the guy, he's the guy and I have confidence he can do it. If Sam can go, great. We'll be back to normal, but you have to prepare for both and see what happens here with this stuff."

Castillo's lone NFL experience came in the 2014 preseason. He converted his two field-goal attempts, from 21 and 34 yards, before he was released. He then kicked with four CFL teams and had two stints in the defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019.