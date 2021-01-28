Jets LT Mekhi Becton Finishes Rookie Season Near the Top of His Class

No. 77: ‘I’ve Always Been Doubted’

Jan 28, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_SZP_0930-becton-thumb

After 14 games this season, Jets' LT Mekhi Becton emerged as one of the top run blockers in the league and earned the second-highest grade from Pro Football Focus among tackles in his draft class, behind Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs. Before the start of his rookie season, Becton said he always believed in his ability but knew he had to prove himself on the field.

"It didn't put pressure on me, it's something I'm used to," Becton said. "People have always talked to me and tried to tell me I can't do this or can't do that. It just added fuel to the fire, so that's what I went out and did this year. I always grew up with a chip on my shoulder, I've always been doubted."

Those doubts didn'tget in the way of Becton performing at a high level. With his dominant run blocking on full display and better pass protection, Becton's play was noticed throughout the league. Drafted No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he started in 13 games and played in 691 snaps (69.9%), and was in the mix for selection to the Pro Bowl.

Now, his focus has shifted training during his first professional offseason.

"I played really physical this year, I played good but not great," Becton said. "There's a lot of things I can fix and I'm going to focus on that this offseason. This offseason I'm going to mainly focus on my footwork and my hand placement. I got a lot better with my hand placement over time, but there's a lot of things I can fix with that."

Becton heads into 2021 as an important foundational piece in the offensive line GM Joe Douglas is committed to building. At 6-7 and 363 pounds, the 21-year-old has already been tagged with a slew of nicknames, including Highway 77, Route 77 and Mount Becton, for his quickness and impressive pancake blocks. Some of his best efforts came in Week 13 against the Raiders when the Jets ran for a season-high 206 yards — the most since 2018 — and 125 came running behind Becton. 

"I want to learn the game more," Becton said. "I want to learn the different positions on defense, so I know what they're going to do. I want my opponents to know that I know."

Related Content

news

Jets RBs in 2021: Young Backs Could Take Center Stage

Frank Gore Led the Charge in 2020 Season, Could Pass the Torch to Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine
news

Where Are They Now: Wayne Mulligan

Catch Up with the Former Jets Center
news

Jets Notebook | 2021 Senior Bowl Takes On Added Significance

With Movement, Jets OC Mike LaFleur Will Provide Defenses a Stress Test
news

For Jets DL Folorunso Fatukasi, Growth in Both Quantity and Quality

The Guiding Questions for 'Foley': 'How Do We Get Better? How Do We Grow?'
news

NFL.com Lists Jets As a Turnaround Candidate for 2021 Season 

Marc Sessler Mentions Robert Saleh, Mekhi Becton and Quinnen Williams as Reasons for Bright Future
news

Jets Offensive Line Look Ahead: Mekhi Becton & Co. Aim to Build on Foundation 

Group Survived Injuries to Hit Its Stride Late in the 2020 Season
news

Neville Hewitt Was an Iron Man in the Middle of Jets Defense in 2020

LB Led the Jets with 134 Total Tackles, 91 of Them Solo Acts
news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes It's Clear Jets Are Headed in the Right Direction 

A Dedicated Player Contemplates a Green & White Chess Board
news

Inside the Numbers: Robert Saleh at Northern Michigan and with the 49ers

His College Receiving Numbers Were Modest, His SF Defense's Rankings Remarkable
news

What Are Your Initial Impressions of Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh?

news

What Will the Jets Offense Look Like Under HC Robert Saleh?

He Compliments QB Sam Darnold and Says It's Premature to Say He's the Starter

Advertising