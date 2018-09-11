Jets-Lions: Graca's Six-Pack of Takeaways

Darron Lee The third-year linebacker from Ohio State played his best game in green and white. A lot was to be asked of Lee this season, absorbing more responsibility within the defense. If one game was any evidence, the game has slowed down for Lee, allowing him to play faster. Afterwards he noted the film study and preparation for this game was the best he's ever been a part of.

Proceed with Caution

Jets fans should be excited, thrilled, overjoyed, or whatever term you want to use to describe last night's triumph. It was a phenomenal opening statement. However, it was still just one game. All it means is that the Jets are guaranteed to go no worse than 1-15 and that is something I'm sure Todd Bowles will preach to the team all week. Now the challenge is to build off this game. I said on our postgame show last night that this game reminded me a bit of the 1997 season opener. It was Bill Parcells' first game as head coach and the Jets destroyed Seattle on the road, 41-3. They followed it up in Week 2 by losing the home opener to a mediocre Bills team, led by Todd Collins. The Dolphins will be waiting on Sunday. It's a rivalry game and all bets are off with rivalry games. I've seen enough Jets-Dolphins clashes in my life to know that to be true.