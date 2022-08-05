Jets LB Quincy Williams: Kwon Alexander Has Brought a 'Boatload of Energy'

And the arrival of the vocal and enthusiastic Alexander has already had an impact.

"The first thing Kwon brought is a boatload of energy," Quincy Williams said. "It's the energy and he's also been in this scheme longer. On the first day [this past Monday] he came and talked to me. He said he was watching me and that he had some key details to help me.

"He came to me as a brother, with a few little tips to help me out. Coming right in and helping me see the game faster. He said: 'You're a baller and these details can help.' I appreciate it, for real."

Quincy Williams emerged last season as an important, hard-hitting partner for Mosley, a fact not lost on defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

"Quincy is a guy that's emerged in that way [as a leader], whereas last year I wouldn't have told you that," Ulbrich said. "He didn't have a voice, but now he's finding a voice, he's finding his own authentic leadership style."

That "style" can only be enhanced by playing in the same linebacking corps as Mosley and Alexander, with help from second-year players Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen, plus Del'Shawn Phillips.