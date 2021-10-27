Jets LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann, DE Kyle Phillips Return to Practice

All Three Players Could Be Activated as Soon as Sunday’s Game vs. Bengals

Oct 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1007-davis-thumb

The Jets have designated LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann and DE Kyle Phillips to return to practice.

Davis (6-1, 245) sustained an ankle injury against the Packers in training camp and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. Davis, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason after four seasons in Detroit, played in 14 games (4 starts) for the Lions in 2020 and had 46 tackles (1 tackle for loss), 0.5 sacks and 2 FF. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, he has 305 career tackles, 19 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 7 FF and 9 pass defenses. 

Mann (5-11, 198) sustained a left knee injury in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 14. He had 1 punt against the Panthers for 56 yards. A sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2020, he played in 16 games last year and averaged 43.9 yards per punt with a long of 60.

Phillips (6-4, 277) started the year on the physically unable to perform list after sustaining an ankle injury last October against the Bills. Phillips had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit in seven games (three starts) in 2020. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss (coaches' statistics) and made 52 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis Likes the 'Presence' that Mike White Passed Around Sunday

Pass-Catcher Says Green & White and Their New QB Starter Are Set to Help Each Other Succeed vs. Bengals
news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bengals

Mike White Will Start His NFL First Game; Green & White Preparing for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Wednesday

Tevin Coleman (Hamstring) & Bryce Huff (Back) Among Players Listed as DNP
news

Jets QB Mike White Will Start vs. Bengals 

Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis Return to Practice; Joe Flacco Will be with Team Friday
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bengals

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 8 Home Game
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 'Never a Loss, Always a Lesson'

Jets Rookie WR Scored First TD of His NFL Career Vs. Patriots
news

DC Jeff Ulbrich: Jets Defense 'In This Together' in Solving Issues

Players & Coaches Are Being 'Brutally Honest' in Fixing Problems in Time to Tackle Bengals at Home
news

Jets Sign S Jarrod Wilson, Release S Adrian Colbert 

Green & White Place LBs Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve; Sign LB LaRoy Reynolds to Practice Squad
news

Jets Trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco

Veteran QB Started 4 Games for the Green & White in 2020
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets QB Picture with Zach Wilson Injured

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk QBs and Look Ahead to Jets-Bengals
news

First Look | Jets vs. Bengals

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 8 Against Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow & Co.
Advertising