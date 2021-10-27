Jets LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann, DE Kyle Phillips Return to Practice

The Jets have designated LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann and DE Kyle Phillips to return to practice.

Davis (6-1, 245) sustained an ankle injury against the Packers in training camp and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. Davis, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason after four seasons in Detroit, played in 14 games (4 starts) for the Lions in 2020 and had 46 tackles (1 tackle for loss), 0.5 sacks and 2 FF. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, he has 305 career tackles, 19 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 7 FF and 9 pass defenses.

Mann (5-11, 198) sustained a left knee injury in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 14. He had 1 punt against the Panthers for 56 yards. A sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2020, he played in 16 games last year and averaged 43.9 yards per punt with a long of 60.