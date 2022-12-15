Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'You Have Got to Respect' the Lions' Tough Running Style

In preparing for the Lions, the toughness of their dynamic running back pair has stood out to Jets Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley.

"You have got to respect those guys' tough running styles," Mosley said. "And that they pride themselves on running the ball well."

The Lions (6-7) visit MetLife on Sunday in Week 15 with the No. 11 ranked rushing attack averaging 127.5 yards per game and No. 3 in touchdowns (19). The is spearheaded by the RB duo of Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift who have combined for 1,281 yards this season.

In his sixth NFL season, Williams is an imposing figure at 6-0, 224 pounds and has been spectacular near the goal lin,e leading the NFL with 14 touchdowns. Williams has averaged 4 yards a rush and has 806 yards on the ground this season.

"For one, he is a bigger running back," Mosley said. "Just at that size, arm tackles are not going to work. When you hit him, he can get those extra yards."

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Swift has been Detroit's change-of-pace back playing as effectively in the passing game as the run, registering 31 receptions for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the ground, Swift averages 5.4 yards per attempt and has 4 touchdowns.