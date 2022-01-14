Jets KR Braxton Berrios Named First-Team All-Pro 

Jets kick returner Braxton Berrios has been named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro.
Berrios is the first Jet to make the first-team AP All-Pro since S Jamal Adams in 2019 and before that, KR Andre Roberts in 2018. Berrios received 27 of the 50 first-place votes.
He led the NFL averaging 30.4 yards per kick return and his 852 yards ranks second (28 returns). He had a 102-yard touchdown in Week 16 against the Jaguars.
He also received two votes as a punt returner. Berrios, who joined the team as a waiver claim in 2019, ranked second among punt returners (at least 15 returns) with a career-high 13.4 average. As a receiver, Berrios became the only Jets wideout with a rushing and receiving TD in the same regular season game (Week 17 vs. Bucs). His two rushing touchdowns is the most by a Jets WR and he's one of only two WRs in the 2021 season with two rushing and two receiving touchdowns. He's one of 19 players in the NFL to do so in the same season since 1970.