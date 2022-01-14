Jets KR Braxton Berrios Named First-Team All-Pro 

Berrios Led NFL in Kick Return Average with 30.4 Yards

Jan 14, 2022 at 01:17 PM
BB All Pro - 16x9

Jets kick returner Braxton Berrios has been named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro.

Berrios is the first Jet to make the first-team AP All-Pro since S Jamal Adams in 2019 and before that, KR Andre Roberts in 2018. Berrios received 27 of the 50 first-place votes.

He led the NFL averaging 30.4 yards per kick return and his 852 yards ranks second (28 returns). He had a 102-yard touchdown in Week 16 against the Jaguars.

He also received two votes as a punt returner. Berrios, who joined the team as a waiver claim in 2019, ranked second among punt returners (at least 15 returns) with a career-high 13.4 average. As a receiver, Berrios became the only Jets wideout with a rushing and receiving TD in the same regular season game (Week 17 vs. Bucs). His two rushing touchdowns is the most by a Jets WR and he's one of only two WRs in the 2021 season with two rushing and two receiving touchdowns. He's one of 19 players in the NFL to do so in the same season since 1970.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's an Exciting Direction We're Going In'

Not Satisfied with Amount of Wins, Jets' Leader Stays Focused on Developing and Building a Foundation
news

What Should the Jets Be Most Excited About as They Start Their Offseason?

Green & White Have Fifth-Most Projected Cap Space; 4 Draft Picks in Top 38 
news

Never a Doubt: Elijah Moore Achieved Liftoff in His Jets Rookie Season

Young WR Led Offense in Several Categories, Enjoyed Firing Up Home Crowd with Big Plays
news

Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

Connor McGovern on Offense; John Franklin-Myers on Defense Lead Green & White
news

Jets Sign TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to Reserve/Future Contracts

Cager Signed with Green & White as Undrafted Free Agent in 2020; Transitioning from WR to TE 
news

Don Maynard's Reflections at Jets' Super Bowl 50th Anniversary Dinner

The Great Wideout Talked in 2018 About His Role in SBIII, 'the Great Catch That Wasn't' and the Fans
news

Where Are They Now: Aaron Beasley

Catch Up with the the 2002 Free Agent Signee
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone

Veteran LB's Stellar Return to the Field Set an Example for Team's Young Players
news

Folorunso Fatukasi 'Honored' to Represent Jets Throughout 2021 Season

Green & White DT Likes Team's Defensive System; Set to Become Free Agent in March
news

Joe Douglas Cites Jets' 'Great Flexibility' Heading into 2022 Offseason

GM Has 4 Top Draft Picks, 9 Overall, & Salary Cap Room 'to Be Aggressive in a Lot of Different Avenues'
news

Zach Wilson: 'Couple Days Off and Then Back in the Lab'

Jets' QB Doesn't Plan to Take Much Time Off in the Offseason, Aims to Put on Weight
Advertising