GM Joe Douglas Addresses the State of the Jets, Focuses on New Head Coach

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas has a busy offseason ahead, but the first step is finding the right head coach. And he knows what he's looking for.

"First and foremost, we're looking for a great partner," he said Tuesday in a season-ending virtual press conference. "I think we have a lot of good people in this building. I think we're looking for a person with great character and integrity. A person who's going to have an outstanding vision of what they want the identity of this team to be moving forward. Then what's the detailed plan on how they want to achieve that identity. Someone that's a great communicator, a great manager.

"We're going to cast a very wide net. We're not going to look at just offense, just defense, special teams. We're going to look at everybody. It's important that we find a person with high integrity, outstanding leadership skills and communication skills."

He added: "Right now there's no priority to the characteristics. There's a group of characteristics. Obviously, leadership plays a big role in that. Being able to connect and engage with everybody on this team, being able to garner the respect of every member of this team whether it's offense, defense or special teams. Being able to hold everyone accountable, setting clear standards and expectations. This is going how you're going to be rewarded if you achieve these standards, this is going to be the consequences when you don't."

The Jets started the process on Monday, requesting permission to interview candidates. Douglas said the team would not shy away from a college coach if he fits the criteria, and that NFL head-coaching experience is not a requirement. While CEO Christopher Johnson said on Monday that Douglas would be taking the lead of the search, Douglas reiterated it would be a team effort finding the 20th head coach of the Green & White.