Jets' Joe Cool Puts Cleveland in the Deep Freeze With a Stirring Comeback Victory

The win was Flacco's first in a Jets uniform, the team's first victory in September after 13 losses and the 25th come-from-behind win engineered by the veteran QB from South Jersey. He spread the ball around to nine different receivers in completing 26-of-44 passes for 307 yards (a 110.7 rating) and those 3 TDs. In his storied career, Flacco has a 18-3 record over the Browns and is 10-1 at Cleveland, with all but one of those victories when he played for Baltimore.

"Joe is 37, he's been in the league a long time and he's seen the best and worst of times," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "He knows last week [the 24-9 loss to the Ravens when he was 24 of 59 with a TD and an INT] was not his best game. I trust a guy like Joe, he's been in this league long enough I knew he would rebound, I knew he would take care of the football and give us a chance. Even in their first half, when their offense was freaking good, he kept us going punch for punch. We got the onside kick, and he gave us a chance."

Before that onside kick, performed to perfection by punter Braden Mann (who also completed a pass to Jeff Smith on a fake punt that gave the Jets a first-half first down), the game appeared to be another strong but disappointing performance by the Jets.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb scored on a 12-yard run, his third TD of the game. But the Browns' rookie kicker Cade Young, who won the game for Cleveland with a late FG last week at Carolina, pushed the extra-point attempt wide right, and Cleveland led, 30-17, with 1:55 to play.