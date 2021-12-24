Jets-Jaguars Game Preview | 'Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing' in Uncertain Times

What could move the needle for the Jets and the Jaguars long-term are the top two picks in last April's NFL Draft, Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence. After missing four games with a PCL sprain, Wilson has hit on 54% of his passes with 5 total TDs (3 rush scores) and 2 INTs while averaging 185 yards a contest. He's also been sacked 15 times, but the Jets believe new experiences like running a two-minute offense down seven late against Miami last week in a 31-24 loss are invaluable.

"I think he's going through a tremendous learning curve and it's one that he's going to be able to capture and run off of it and take with him to the offseason and grow off of," Saleh said of Wilson. "We're really excited about where Zach is and we're really, really confident that his arrow is definitely pointing up and it's only going to get better."

Plagued by organizational instability in Jacksonville with a coaching change and a lack of talent around him, Lawrence has had accuracy issues of late and has thrown 1 TD and 5 INTs in his last seven starts while not eclipsing 230 yards in the air since Week 8. Interim head coach Darrell Bevell handed play-caller reins to former Jets OC Brian Schottenheimer (2006-11) this week and the Jags might be inclined to turn RB James Robinson loose on a Jets rush defense that has scuffled recently. Still Lawrence, taken one spot ahead of Wilson at No. 1 overall, will remain at the epicenter of the Jacksonville rebuild.

"Trevor Lawrence is a very talented young man and he's going to try to use this as a chance for himself to get better," Saleh said. "They've got a really good run game, I'm sure they're champing at the bit to come run the football. There's a lot of things that they're looking at us and saying whatever they want to say, but we've got to strap up, we've got get ready to play football and keep that mindset that we've had with regards to what this time of year means and how you get better and how you separate from other teams."