Jets Introduce 1JD Entertainment

As the team prepares to Take Flight for the 2023 season, the organization is forming a new trailblazing division – One Jets Drive Entertainment -- aimed at bringing its fans and partners closer to the team than ever before. The year-round, fully in-house operation is focused on producing authentic and compelling content that engages audiences and connects with them on a deeper level. A first of its kind, One Jets Drive Entertainment is comprised of three divisions – 1JD Connect, 1JD Films and 1JD Studio. While each area will have its own distinct focus, the overall emphasis is the same for all: create world-class content and distribute it to Jets fans around the world in meaningful ways.

1JD Connect: An in-house agency that specializes in working directly with Jets partners to create, integrate and amplify co-branded content. Services of this division include brand strategy, graphic design, video production, product placement and innovative promotion across digital, social and traditional channels. Many of the team's partners are already using this entity to create custom, bespoke content and creative with the team.

1JD Films: Award-winning division concentrating on producing original docuseries that highlight transcendent stories of the team, the greater Jets community and the team's highly-engaged fan base. Since its inception, 1JD Films has garnered 55 Emmy nominations and its documentaries have become a must-watch for the Jets faithful. This year's lineup includes Flight 2023: Ascension, The Diehards, The Call to Canton, EmpowHER and the highly-anticipated return of One Jets Drive presented by JetBlue.

1JD Studio: Anchored at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, 1JD Studio is a state-of-the-art studio that is the hub for the production of weekly live and recorded shows. This includes programs such as Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh, The Official Jets Podcast, The Exchange presented by WynnBet, and live pre-and postgame coverage during the NFL season. Each and every studio show is available locally and internationally.

Across all three divisions, the team will continue to utilize and showcase its game-changing talent. Fans can expect to see team reporters, current players & Legends along with celebrities and influencers infused throughout Jets programming.