Jets Interview Titans' OC Arthur Smith for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancy.

Smith, 38, has coached 10 seasons for the Titans and served as the team's offensive coordinator for the last two. Tennessee was tied for second in yards per game (396.4) in the 2020 season. The offense ranked No. 2 in rushing yards per game (168.1) and red zone touchdown percent (75%) as well. It also ranked in the top 5 in points per game (30.7) and third-down offense (46.2%).

In 2019 as a first-year coordinator, Smith's unit ranked No. 1 in red zone efficiency (75.6%), No. 3 in rushing (138.9 yds/g) and No. 4 yards per play (6.12). The Titans' percentage in the red zone was the highest since the 2013 Denver Broncos (76.1).

Under Smith, QB Ryan Tannehill led the NFL with a 117.5 passer rating in 2019 and threw for a career-high 33 TDs in 2020 and career-low 7 INT (when playing more than 10 games). RB Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, totaling 3,567 yards and 33 TDs in that span while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. WR A.J. Brown put up consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and led all rookies in 2019 with 1,051 receiving yards as second-round pick. Tannehill, Henry and Brown all earned their first Pro Bowl selections in Smith's offense.