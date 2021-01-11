Jets Interview Titans' OC Arthur Smith for Head Coaching Vacancy

Helped Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown Earn First Pro Bowl Selections

Jan 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have interviewed Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancy.

Smith, 38, has coached 10 seasons for the Titans and served as the team's offensive coordinator for the last two. Tennessee was tied for second in yards per game (396.4) in the 2020 season. The offense ranked No. 2 in rushing yards per game (168.1) and red zone touchdown percent (75%) as well. It also ranked in the top 5 in points per game (30.7) and third-down offense (46.2%).

In 2019 as a first-year coordinator, Smith's unit ranked No. 1 in red zone efficiency (75.6%), No. 3 in rushing (138.9 yds/g) and No. 4 yards per play (6.12). The Titans' percentage in the red zone was the highest since the 2013 Denver Broncos (76.1). 

Under Smith, QB Ryan Tannehill led the NFL with a 117.5 passer rating in 2019 and threw for a career-high 33 TDs in 2020 and career-low 7 INT (when playing more than 10 games). RB Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, totaling 3,567 yards and 33 TDs in that span while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. WR A.J. Brown put up consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and led all rookies in 2019 with 1,051 receiving yards as second-round pick. Tannehill, Henry and Brown all earned their first Pro Bowl selections in Smith's offense. 

Smith has served under four head coaches in Tennessee, working his way up from defensive quality control in 2011. He was the offensive quality control coach in 2012 before he was named offensive line and tight ends assistant in 2013. He was the assistant tight ends coach from 2014-15 and the tight ends coach from 2016-18 before he was named OC. He began his coaching career at his the University of North Carolina, his alma mater before working with the Washington franchise from 2007-8 as a defensive quality assistant. He then went to Ole Miss in 2010 as a defensive intern and administrative assistant before joining the Titans.

