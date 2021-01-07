Jets Interview Marvin Lewis for Head Coaching Vacancy

The New York Jets have completed an interview with Marvin Lewis for their head coaching vacancy.

Most recently, Lewis currently serves as the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State under Jets' former head coach Herman Edwards. He joined Arizona State before the 2019 season as a special advisor to the program and was then the team's interim defensive backs coach for the Sun Devils' Sun Bowl appearance.

Lewis, who led the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-18, has a 131-129-3 mark in the regular season. He guided the Bengals to the postseason seven times, including a five-year stretch from 2011-15. The Bengals won the AFC North four times under Lewis, claiming division supremacy in 2005, 2013, 2015 in addition to the 2009 campaign when Lewis received NFL Coach of the Year honors.

Before the extended run with the Bengals, Lewis was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator from 1996-2001. In 2000, the Ravens set an NFL record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game season (165) and rode the unit to a championship. That title season was also Jets GM's Joe Douglas' first in the NFL, starting in personnel under Ozzie Newsome. Then in 2002, Lewis led the Washington franchise to a No. 5 defensive ranking, handling the duties of both defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Lewis began his coaching career at three colleges, serving as linebackers coach at Idaho State (1981-84), Long Beach State (1985-86) and New Mexico State (1987-89). He moved to the NFL in 1992, heading up the Steelers linebackers from 1992-95 and helping four players earn Pro Bowl appearances including the late Kevin Greene, a Hall of Famer who was the Jets OLB coach in 2017-18.

During his 16-year stint with the Bengals, Lewis served on the NFL Competition Committee for 12 years from 2006-18.