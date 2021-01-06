Jets Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.

Bienemy has been coaching with Kansas City since 2013. He started as a running backs coach before he was promoted to OC before the 2018 season. The Chiefs led the NFL in total offense (303.4 yds/g) and passing offense (303.4) in the 2020 season while earning the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 14-2 record. KC also ranked No. 6 in the NFL in points scored per game (29.6).

In each of his three seasons as offensive coordinator, Bienemy has orchestrated an offense that's finished no worse than sixth in the NFL in total yards per game and points per game. KC has a 38-10 record since he was named OC.

A running backs coach at UCLA from 2003-5, Bieniemy served in the same capacity for the Vikings (2006-10) and the Chiefs (2013-17). In between those two stints, Bieniemy was Colorado's offensive coordinator in 2011-12. He started his coaching career as the Buffaloes' RB coach from 2001-02.