Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstrings
|DNP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Back
|DNP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Josh Andrews
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Sam Ficken
|K
|Right Groin
|LP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Rib/Shoulder
|LP
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|Vyncint Smith
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Ankle
|FP
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Hand
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play