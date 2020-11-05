Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, QB Sam Darnold & DL Quinnen Williams All DNP; WR Breshad Perriman Limited on Thursday

Nov 05, 2020 at 04:44 PM
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Blake Cashman LB Hamstrings DNP
Jamison Crowder WR Groin DNP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder DNP
Nathan Shepherd DL Back DNP
Quinnen Williams DL Hamstring DNP
Josh Andrews OL Shoulder LP
Sam Ficken K Right Groin LP
John Franklin-Myers DL Knee LP
Jordan Jenkins LB Rib/Shoulder LP
Connor McGovern OL Knee LP
Breshad Perriman WR Concussion LP
Vyncint Smith WR Groin LP
Trevon Wesco TE Ankle LP
Mekhi Becton OL Ankle FP
Frank Gore RB Hand FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

