Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Dolphins - Thursday

Oct 31, 2019 at 04:27 PM
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Josh BellamyWRFoot/ShoulderDNPDNP
Trenton CannonRBFoot/AnkleDNPDNP
Blake CashmanLBShoulderDNP
Neville HewittLBNeck/KneeDNPDNP
Trumaine JohnsonCBAnklesDNPDNP
Ryan KalilOLKnee/ElbowDNPDNP
Rontez MilesSNeck/HipDNPDNP
C.J. MosleyLBGroinDNPDNP
Jamal AdamsSFootLP
Henry AndersonDLShoulderLPLP
Kelvin BeachumOLAnkleDNPLP
Braxton BerriosWRHamstringLPLP
Chris HerndonTEHamstringLPLP
Steve McLendonDLHamstringLPLP
Demaryius ThomasWRHamstringLPLP
Brian WintersOLShoulder/KneeLPLP
Brandon CopelandLBThumbFPFP
Jamison CrowderWRKneeFPFP
Sam DarnoldQBLeft ThumbFPFP
Chuma EdogaOLAnkleFP
Folorunso FatukasiDLKneeFPFP
Nate HairstonCBThumb/KneeFPFP
Alex LewisOLElbow/NeckFPFP
Ty MontgomeryRBNot Injury RelatedLPFP
Vyncint SmithWRAnkle/ElbowFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

