Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Jaguars - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Trenton Cannon
|RB
|Foot/Ankle
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Toe
|DNP
|Ryan Kalil
|OL
|Elbow/Shoulder
|DNP
|Albert McLellan
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|Kelechi Osemele
|OL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Chris Herndon
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|Neck/Knee
|LP
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Hamstring
|LP
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Brian Winters
|OL
|Shoulder/Knee
|LP
|Josh Bellamy
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Knee/Achilles
|FP
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Thumb
|FP
|Alex Lewis
|OL
|Neck
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play