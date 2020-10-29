Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Hand / Not Injury Related
|LP
|DNP
|Conor McDermott
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Bradley McDougald
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Josh Andrews
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|Sam Ficken
|K
|Right Groin
|DNP
|LP
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Ribs/Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|Alex Lewis
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|George Fant
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Hand
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play