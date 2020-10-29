Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken and LB Jordan Jenkins All Limited on Thursday

Oct 29, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Gore RB Hand / Not Injury Related LP DNP
Conor McDermott OL Illness DNP DNP
Bradley McDougald S Shoulder DNP DNP
Breshad Perriman WR Concussion DNP DNP
Josh Andrews OL Shoulder LP LP
Blake Cashman LB Hamstring LP LP
Jamison Crowder WR Groin DNP LP
Sam Ficken K Right Groin DNP LP
Jordan Jenkins LB Ribs/Shoulder DNP LP
Alex Lewis OL Shoulder LP LP
Mekhi Becton OL Shoulder LP FP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder LP FP
George Fant OL Knee LP FP
Trevon Wesco TE Hand FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

