Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Bills - Wednesday

QB Sam Darnold, OL Mekhi Becton & WR Jamison Crowder Limited at Practice

Oct 21, 2020 at 04:25 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Alex Lewis OL Shoulder DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Shoulder LP
Jamison Crowder WR Groin LP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder LP
Chuma Edoga OL Calf LP
Sam Ficken K Right Groin LP
Breshad Perriman WR Ankle/Knee LP
Braxton Berrios WR Quad FP
Jordan Jenkins LB Shoulder FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

