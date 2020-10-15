Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Dolphins - Thursday

WR Breshad Perriman and CB Bless Austin Receive Limited Reps Again Thursday

Oct 15, 2020 at 03:52 PM
New York Jets
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mekhi Becton OL Shoulder DNP DNP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder DNP DNP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP
Bless Austin CB Calf LP LP
John Franklin-Myers DL Foot LP LP
Alex Lewis OL Shoulder DNP LP
Breshad Perriman WR Ankle LP LP
Quinnen Williams DL Hamstring LP LP
Chuma Edoga OL Calf FP FP
George Fant OL Ankle FP FP
Jordan Jenkins LB Shoulder FP FP
Brian Poole CB Back FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Advertising