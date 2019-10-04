Inactives

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Eagles - Friday

Oct 04, 2019 at 03:35 PM
2019-Injury Report_1920x1080-Eagles Wk5
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trenton Cannon RB Hamstring/Ankle DNP LP Full
Jordan Jenkins LB Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
C.J. Mosley LB Groin DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Kelechi Osemele OL Shoulder/Knee DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Demaryius Thomas WR Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable
Tarrell Basham LB Dehydration LP Full
Josh Bellamy WR Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Sam Darnold QB Illness LP LP LP Out
Quinnen Williams DL Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Dan Brown TE Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Brian Poole CB Groin FP FP Full
Darryl Roberts CB Ankle FP FP Full
Brian Winters OL Shoulder FP FP Full

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson on Jets at Bills: 'Best Thing We Can Do Is Finish Strong'

Carter, Coleman, Crowder, Kroft Active for Green & White Offense Today; Quinnen Williams Back for D
news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel
news

Rookie QBs Joined by Reserve/COVID as Major Jets-Jaguars Storylines

It's Zach Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence; Out: Quinnen Williams for Jets, Myles Jack for Jags, Others
news

These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami

Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive
news

Injuries Impact Jets' & Saints' Rosters for Week 14 Game at MetLife Stadium

Zach Wilson Takes on Taysom Hill at QB in Battle for Both Teams to Show December Progress
news

Zach Wilson, Philly QB Situation in the Spotlight for Today's Jets-Eagles Game

Green & White Signal-Caller Shooting for Quick Start, 2nd Straight Win; Philly's Jalen Hurts (Ankle) Inactive
news

Zach Wilson's Back to Lead Jets Offense in Key Matchup at Houston

Rookie QB, Out 4 Games with Knee Injury, Will Seek to Connect with Elijah Moore; WR Corey Davis Is Inactive
news

Jets, Joe Flacco at QB, Set for Test of Wills with Their Old Foes from Miami

Green & White Offense Needs to Beat the Blitz While Defense Seeks to Rebound vs. Tagovailoa & the Dolphins' O
news

Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

Mike White Starts Again at QB for Zach Wilson and Gets to Work for the First Time with No. 1 WR Corey Davis
news

Mike White, C.J. Mosley & Jets Try for 2 Wins in a Row, This Time in Primetime

WR Corey Davis Is Inactive but Otherwise These Jets Are Ready to Do Battle with the Colts in Indianapolis
news

On Halloween, Jets Seek a Sweet Rebound at MetLife vs. Bengals

QB Mike White to Make 1st Pro Start for Injured Zach Wilson; C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis Ready to Team Up at LB
news

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones
Advertising