Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Eagles - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trenton Cannon
|RB
|Hamstring/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|Full
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Kelechi Osemele
|OL
|Shoulder/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Tarrell Basham
|LB
|Dehydration
|LP
|Full
|Josh Bellamy
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Illness
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Dan Brown
|TE
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Brian Poole
|CB
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|Full
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Full
|Brian Winters
|OL
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|Full
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play