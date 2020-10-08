Inactives

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Cardinals - Thursday

Jordan Jenkins & Bless Austin Limited at Practice

Oct 08, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mekhi Becton OL Shoulder DNP DNP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder DNP DNP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP
Breshad Perriman WR Ankle DNP DNP
Bless Austin CB Calf DNP LP
Ashtyn Davis S Groin LP LP
John Franklin-Myers DL Foot LP
Chris Hogan WR Ribs/Knee LP LP
Jordan Jenkins LB Shoulder/Calf DNP LP
Jamison Crowder WR Hamstring FP FP
Chuma Edoga OL Shoulder FP FP
Jordan Willis LB Ankle FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

