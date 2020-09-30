Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Broncos - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|Jordan Willis
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|Ribs/Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|George Fant
|OL
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Thumb/Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play