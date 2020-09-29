Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Broncos - Tuesday

Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder and George Fant Again Limited on Practice Estimation

Sep 29, 2020 at 04:26 PM
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Breshad Perriman WR Ankle DNP DNP
Jordan Willis LB Ankle DNP DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Shoulder LP LP
Jamison Crowder WR Hamstring LP LP
Ashtyn Davis S Groin LP LP
George Fant OL Concussion LP LP
Chris Hogan WR Ribs/Knee LP LP
Jordan Jenkins LB Shoulder LP LP
John Franklin-Myers DL Knee LP LP
Quincy Wilson CB Concussion LP LP
Kalen Ballage RB Ribs FP FP
Trevon Wesco TE Thumb/Hand FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

