Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder, Connor McGovern and Breshad Perriman DNP

Sep 23, 2020 at 04:00 PM
NYJ_Social_InjuryReport-TEMPLATE-colts
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamison Crowder WR Hamstring DNP
Connor McGovern OL Hamstring DNP
Steve McLendon DL Not Injury Related DNP
Breshad Perriman WR Ankle DNP
Quincy Wilson CB Concussion DNP
Kalen Ballage RB Rib LP
Mekhi Becton OL Shoulder LP
Ashtyn Davis DB Groin LP
George Fant OL Concussion LP
Nate Hairston DB Hip LP
Chris Hogan WR Rib LP
La'Mical Perine RB Ankle LP
Josh Andrews OL Toe FP
Joe Flacco QB Neck FP
Harvey Langi LB Elbow FP
Avery Williamson LB Hamstring FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife
news

Jets Set to Tackle 49ers in 2020 Home Opener at MetLife

Green & White Will Be Without Crowder & Bell; San Fran Is Minus Prolific TE George Kittle
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday

WR Jamison Crowder and QB Joe Flacco Ruled Out for Niners Game
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Thursday

Jamison Crowder Out of Practice, Mekhi Becton a Full Participant
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder and Avery Williamson Limited at Practice
Jets-Bills: A Different Kind of Opener to Start 2020 Season
news

Jets-Bills: A Different Kind of Opener to Start 2020 Season

S Marcus Maye Is Active; Inactives Include QB Flacco, WR Mims, RB Perine, LB Williamson
Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Friday

Denzel Mims and Avery Williamson Ruled Out for the Opener
Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Thursday

Marcus Maye & Avery Williamson DNP; Denzel Mims LP
Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Wednesday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Wednesday

WRs Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman Full Participants; QB Joe Flacco Limited
Jets Aiming for 6-2 Second Half in Their Final Game Today at Buffalo
news

Jets Aiming for 6-2 Second Half in Their Final Game Today at Buffalo

AFC East Foes Will Conclude 2019 Regular Season Against Each Other in the Rain in Orchard Park, NY
Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Bills - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Bills - Friday

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Bills - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Bills - Thursday

Advertising