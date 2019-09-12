Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Browns - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|John Franklin-Myers
|LB/DL
|Foot
|DNP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Hip
|LP
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Hip
|LP
|Brian Winters
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|Calf
|FP
|Ryan Kalil
|OL
|Calf
|FP
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Hand
|FP
|Rontez Miles
|S
|Hip
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play