Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Friday

Bless Austin (Non-COVID Illness) Questionable for Patriots Game

Jan 01, 2021 at 04:00 PM
at-pats
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Bless Austin CB Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Javelin Guidry CB Knee DNP LP LP Questionable
Jeff Smith WR Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Pat Elflein OL Ankle FP FP FP
Ty Johnson RB Hip FP FP FP
Arthur Maulet DB Ankle FP FP FP
Nathan Shepherd DL Calf FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

