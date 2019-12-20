Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Steelers - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Ankles
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Knee/Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Brian Poole
|CB
|Concussion/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Bilal Powell
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|B.J. Bello
|LB
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Blake Countess
|S
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Knee/Left Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|David Fales
|QB
|Right Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Bennett Jackson
|S
|Illness
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Kyle Phillips
|DL
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Brent Qvale
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Rib/Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play