Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Javelin Guidry
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Concussion/Neck
|DNP
|Josh Andrews
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Calf/Thigh
|LP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Thigh
|LP
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Back
|LP
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Foot
|LP
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Hip
|FP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Ankle
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play