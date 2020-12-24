Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Browns - Thursday

CB Javelin Gudry (Knee) DNP for Second Straight Day

Dec 24, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP
Javelin Guidry CB Knee DNP DNP
Jeff Smith WR Shoulder LP LP
Josh Andrews OL Shoulder LP FP
Jamison Crowder WR Calf/Thigh LP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Thigh LP FP
Ty Johnson RB Hip FP FP
Frankie Luvu LB Back LP FP
Denzel Mims WR Foot LP FP
Nathan Shepherd DL Ankle FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

