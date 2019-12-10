Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Ravens - Tuesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Jamal Adams
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Brian Poole
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Bilal Powell
|RB
|Ankle/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Ankles
|LP
|LP
|Matthias Farley
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Knee/Hip
|LP
|LP
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|Foot/Hip
|LP
|LP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Knee/Left Thumb
|FP
|FP
|David Fales
|QB
|Right Elbow
|FP
|FP
|Paul Worrilow
|LB
|Quad
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play