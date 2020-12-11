Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Seahawks - Friday

LB Jordan Jenkins (Shoulder) Ruled Out, WR Jamison Crowder (Calf) Questionable vs. Seattle

Dec 11, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Ashtyn Davis S Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Bennett Jackson S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Jordan Jenkins LB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Denzel Mims WR Not Injury Related DNP DNP DNP Out
Greg Van Roten OL Toe DNP DNP DNP Out
Jamison Crowder WR Calf LP DNP Questionable
Pat Elflein OL Shoulder/Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
Frank Gore RB Concussion/Not Injury Related LP DNP FP Questionable
Josh Adams RB Calf FP FP FP
George Fant OL Knee LP FP FP
Ty Johnson RB Knee FP
Braden Mann P Left Foot FP FP FP
Marcus Maye S Rib LP FP FP
Connor McGovern OL Back/Hamstring LP FP FP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

