Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Seahawks - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Bennett Jackson
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Greg Van Roten
|OL
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Pat Elflein
|OL
|Shoulder/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Concussion/Not Injury Related
|LP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|Josh Adams
|RB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|George Fant
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|Braden Mann
|P
|Left Foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Rib
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Back/Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play