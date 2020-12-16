Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Rams - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Rib
|LP
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Hamstring
|LP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Ankle
|FP
|Pat Elflein
|OL
|Shoulder
|FP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Wrist
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play