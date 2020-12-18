Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Rams - Friday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Questionable for the Rams Game

Dec 18, 2020 at 04:00 PM
rams
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamison Crowder WR Calf DNP LP LP Questionable
Sam Darnold QB Ankle FP FP FP
Pat Elflein OL Shoulder FP FP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Wrist FP FP FP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP FP
Marcus Maye S Rib LP LP FP
Connor McGovern OL Hamstring LP FP FP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

