Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Thursday

OL George Fant (Knee/Ankle) Back to Limited Status at Practice

Dec 03, 2020 at 04:04 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Blake Cashman LB Hamstring DNP DNP
John Franklin-Myers DL Not Injury Related DNP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP
Alex Lewis OL Not Injury Related DNP DNP
Pat Elflein OL Shoulder LP LP
George Fant OL Knee/Ankle DNP LP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP LP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder FP FP
Chuma Edoga OL Ankle FP FP
Connor McGovern OL Elbow LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

