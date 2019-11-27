Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Bengals - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|Paul Worrilow
|LB
|Quad
|DNP
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Ankles
|LP
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Hip/Thumb
|LP
|Matthias Farley
|S
|Quad
|LP
|Alex Lewis
|OL
|Elbow
|LP
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Neck
|LP
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Tarrell Basham
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring/Hip
|FP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Knee/Left Thumb
|FP
|David Fales
|QB
|Right Elbow
|FP
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Calf
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play