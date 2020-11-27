Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Friday

QB Sam Darnold a Full Participant on Friday; LB Patrick Onwuasor Ruled Out

Nov 27, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring LP DNP DNP Out
Chuma Edoga OL Ankle LP LP LP Doubtful
George Fant OL Knee/Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Blake Cashman LB Hamstrings LP LP LP Questionable
Alex Lewis OL Not Injury Related LP Questionable
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder LP FP FP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP FP
Chris Herndon TE Back LP FP FP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

