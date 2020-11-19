Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Bless Austin
|CB
|Neck
|DNP
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstrings
|DNP
|DNP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Vyncint Smith
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|Sam Ficken
|K
|Right Groin
|LP
|FP
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play