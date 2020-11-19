Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Thursday

CB Bless Austin (Neck) DNP on Thursday

Nov 19, 2020 at 04:59 PM
chargers
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Bless Austin CB Neck DNP
Blake Cashman LB Hamstrings DNP DNP
Sam Darnold QB Right Shoulder DNP DNP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP
Henry Anderson DL Knee/Ankle DNP LP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP LP
Vyncint Smith WR Groin LP LP
Quinnen Williams DL Hamstring LP LP
Mekhi Becton OL Chest FP FP
Sam Ficken K Right Groin LP FP
Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Wednesday

WR Breshad Perriman (Shoulder) & DL Quinnen Williams (Hamstring) Limited at Practice
news

Unusual Wrinkles for Jets & Patriots Heading into Their MNF Battle

With Sam Darnold Inactive & Tom Brady Gone to Tampa, Tonight's QB Matchup Is Joe Flacco vs. Cam Newton
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Saturday

QB Sam Darnold Doubtful; Joe Flacco Expected to Start vs. New England on Monday Night Football
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Friday

QB Sam Darnold and WR Jamison Crowder Back to Limited Status at Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, QB Sam Darnold & DL Quinnen Williams All DNP; WR Breshad Perriman Limited on Thursday
news

Jets Face Steep Hike If They Want to Topple the Chiefs in KC

With WRs Jamison Crowder & Breshad Perriman Out, Will QB Sam Darnold & Green & White Turn to the Run?
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Friday

Jamison Crowder and Sam Ficken Doubtful for Sunday's Game vs. Kansas City
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken and LB Jordan Jenkins All Limited on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder, Sam Ficken, Jordan Jenkins, Bradley McDougald and Breshad Perriman All DNP on Wednesday
news

Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton Are Active for Jets vs. Buffalo

WR Denzel Mims Ready for Jets Debut but WR Jamison Crowder, G Alex Lewis & K Sam Ficken Inactive
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 vs. Bills - Friday

K Sam Ficken, OL Alex Lewis Doubtful; OL Mekhi Becton, WR Jamison Crowder & QB Sam Darnold Questionable vs. Bills

Advertising