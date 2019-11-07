Jets Injury Report | Week 10 vs. Giants - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|Ryan Kalil
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Rontez Miles
|S
|Neck/Hip
|DNP
|Placed On IR
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Henry Anderson
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Chris Herndon
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Neville Hewitt
|LB
|Neck/Knee
|LP
|LP
|Jordan Jenkins
|LB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|Steve McLendon
|DL
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Brian Winters
|OL
|Knee/Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|Brandon Copeland
|LB
|Thumb/Knee
|FP
|FP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Left Thumb
|FP
|FP
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Hip/Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Thumb/Knee/Neck
|FP
|FP
|Alex Lewis
|OL
|Elbow/Neck
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play