Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|Questionable
|La'Mical Perine
|RB
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play