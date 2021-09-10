Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Friday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) and RB La'Mical Perine (Foot) Are Questionable for Sunday's Game at Carolina

Sep 10, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Sharrod Neasman S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Keelan Cole WR Knee LP DNP Questionable
La'Mical Perine RB Foot LP LP FP Questionable
Mekhi Becton T Concussion FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

