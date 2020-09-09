Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Wednesday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|La'Mical Perine
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tarell Basham
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Neck
|LP
|Alex Lewis
|OL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Calf
|LP
|Avery Williamson
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Knee
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play