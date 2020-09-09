Inactives

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Wednesday

WRs Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman Full Participants; QB Joe Flacco Limited

Sep 09, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report_1920x1080-Jets on Road-at bills
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
La'Mical Perine RB Ankle DNP
Tarell Basham LB Ankle LP
Joe Flacco QB Neck LP
Alex Lewis OL Shoulder LP
Marcus Maye S Calf LP
Avery Williamson LB Hamstring LP
Jamison Crowder WR Hamstring FP
Denzel Mims WR Hamstring FP
Breshad Perriman WR Knee FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Advertising