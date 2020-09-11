Inactives

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Friday

Denzel Mims and Avery Williamson Ruled Out for the Opener

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:40 PM
Injury Report_1920x1080-Jets on Road-at bills
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Flacco QB Neck LP LP LP Out
Denzel Mims WR Hamstrings FP LP DNP Out
La'Mical Perine RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Avery Williamson LB Hamstring LP DNP DNP Out
Alex Lewis OL Shoulder LP LP FP Questionable
Marcus Maye S Calf/Ankle LP DNP LP Questionable
Tarell Basham LB Ankle LP LP FP
Jamison Crowder WR Hamstring FP FP FP
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related - Rest DNP FP
Breshad Perriman WR Knee FP FP FP
Nathan Shepherd DL Rib FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

