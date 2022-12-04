Jets HC Robert Saleh and His Wife, Sanaa, Are Delivering Hope and Love to Children

Through Sanna’s Stars, Funds are Being Raised to Help Children Impacted by Sexual Abuse

Dec 03, 2022 at 09:06 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Robert_Saleh_3263

On Sunday, Jets players and coaches will have a chance to showcase causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Head coach Robert Saleh will show his support to his wife, Sanaa, and her continued support to children affected by sexual abuse.

"She just wants to bring light to people who are in a dark place in their life," Saleh said. "And the things that they do are pretty cool. And the amount of work that she's put into this is pretty cool."

Established as a non-profit organization in 2019, Sanaa's Stars purpose is to deliver hope and love to children affected by sexual abuse. According to the CDC, at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year. In 2018, nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States.

"We have seven kids at home," Saleh said. "And the fact that she still finds time to put in the amount of work that she's been put in to get this thing she started and how much passion she has for this, it's just awesome. So, her cause, is always my cause and we are supporting Sanaa's Stars with these shoes."

The goal of Sanaa's Stars is to provide comfort to children of sexual abuse with Lights of Love Care Packages as the organization strives to enlighten those who are looking for a bright connection with the kindness in the world.

Lights of Love Care Packages include a Keepsake Box, Safety Blanket, Serenity Journal and Lights of Love. The Jets Women's Organization (JWO) has packed and distributed 200 lights of love care packages and distributed them to Jersey Battered Women's Services and Deirdre's House.

To donate: https://sanaasstars.com/donate/

Gallery | 2022 Jets My Cause My Cleats Photos

Jets players will wear special cleats to raise awareness for different causes in the community against the Vikings in Week 13.

LB Kwon Alexander Cause: Disabilities Charity: Autism Speaks
1 / 48

LB Kwon Alexander

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Autism Speaks

WR Braxton Berrios Cause: Military Charity: Fit Ops
2 / 48

WR Braxton Berrios

Cause: Military
Charity: Fit Ops

DL Micheal Clemons Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
3 / 48

DL Micheal Clemons

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

DL Vinny Curry Cause: Community Outreach Charity: RRush2Victory
4 / 48

DL Vinny Curry

Cause: Community Outreach
Charity: RRush2Victory

S Ashtyn Davis Cause: Substance Abuse Charity: Janus (Santa Cruz, CA)
5 / 48

S Ashtyn Davis

Cause: Substance Abuse
Charity: Janus (Santa Cruz, CA)

T George Fant Cause: Social Justice Charity: Year Up
6 / 48

T George Fant

Cause: Social Justice
Charity: Year Up

OL Dan Feeney Cause: Disease Awareness Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
7 / 48

OL Dan Feeney

Cause: Disease Awareness
Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

DL John Franklin-Myers Cause: Other Charity: Sarcoma Foundation
8 / 48

DL John Franklin-Myers

Cause: Other
Charity: Sarcoma Foundation

CB Sauce Gardner Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
9 / 48

CB Sauce Gardner

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

CB Justin Hardee Cause: Youth Education Charity: Hardee Cares Charities
10 / 48

CB Justin Hardee

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: Hardee Cares Charities

DE Jermaine Johnson Cause: Youth Health/Wellness Charity: Every Kid Sport
11 / 48

DE Jermaine Johnson

Cause: Youth Health/Wellness
Charity: Every Kid Sport

DL Carl Lawson Cause: Youth Education Charity: Morristown Neighborhood House
12 / 48

DL Carl Lawson

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: Morristown Neighborhood House

DL Jonathan Marshall Cause: Alzheimer's Charity: Alzheimer's Association
13 / 48

DL Jonathan Marshall

Cause: Alzheimer's
Charity: Alzheimer's Association

C Connor McGovern Cause: Youth Education Charity: ABLE
14 / 48

C Connor McGovern

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: ABLE

C Connor McGovern Cause: Youth Education Charity: ABLE
15 / 48

C Connor McGovern

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: ABLE

WR Denzel Mims Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
16 / 48

WR Denzel Mims

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

WR Elijah Moore Cause: Community Outreach Charity: Golden Formula
17 / 48

WR Elijah Moore

Cause: Community Outreach
Charity: Golden Formula

LB C.J. Mosley Cause: Youth Health/Wellness Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation
18 / 48

LB C.J. Mosley

Cause: Youth Health/Wellness
Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation

LB C.J. Mosley Cause: Youth Health/Wellness Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation
19 / 48

LB C.J. Mosley

Cause: Youth Health/Wellness
Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation

OL Cedric Ogbuehi Cause: Other Charity: Destiny Foundation
20 / 48

OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Cause: Other
Charity: Destiny Foundation

S Will Parks Cause: Gun Violence Charity: Philadelphia CeaseFire
21 / 48

S Will Parks

Cause: Gun Violence
Charity: Philadelphia CeaseFire

CB D.J. Reed Cause: Multiple Sclerosis Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
22 / 48

CB D.J. Reed

Cause: Multiple Sclerosis
Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

CB D.J. Reed Cause: Multiple Sclerosis Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
23 / 48

CB D.J. Reed

Cause: Multiple Sclerosis
Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

TE Jeremy Ruckert Cause: Disabilities Charity: Autism Speaks
24 / 48

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Autism Speaks

TE Jeremy Ruckert Cause: Disabilities Charity: Autism Speaks
25 / 48

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Autism Speaks

DL Tanzel Smart Cause: Down Syndrome Charity: National Down Syndrome Society
26 / 48

DL Tanzel Smart

Cause: Down Syndrome
Charity: National Down Syndrome Society

DL Solomon Thomas Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
27 / 48

DL Solomon Thomas

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

DL Solomon Thomas Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
28 / 48

DL Solomon Thomas

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

G Laken Tomlinson Cause: Social Justice Charity: YearUp
29 / 48

G Laken Tomlinson

Cause: Social Justice
Charity: YearUp

G Laken Tomlinson Cause: Social Justice Charity: YearUp
30 / 48

G Laken Tomlinson

Cause: Social Justice
Charity: YearUp

QB Mike White Cause: Disabilities Charity: Special Olympics
31 / 48

QB Mike White

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Special Olympics

QB Mike White Cause: Disabilities Charity: Special Olympics
32 / 48

QB Mike White

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Special Olympics

S Jordan Whitehead Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
33 / 48

S Jordan Whitehead

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

S Jordan Whitehead Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
34 / 48

S Jordan Whitehead

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

LB Quincy Williams Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer
35 / 48

LB Quincy Williams

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer

DL Quinnen Williams Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer
36 / 48

DL Quinnen Williams

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer

DL Quinnen Williams Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer
37 / 48

DL Quinnen Williams

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer

WR Garrett Wilson Cause: Animal Justice Charity: ASPCA
38 / 48

WR Garrett Wilson

Cause: Animal Justice
Charity: ASPCA

QB Zach Wilson Cause: Pediatric Cancer Charity: Goryeb Children's Hospital
39 / 48

QB Zach Wilson

Cause: Pediatric Cancer
Charity: Goryeb Children's Hospital

Head Coach Robert Saleh Cause: Sexual Assault Charity: Sanaa's Stars
40 / 48

Head Coach Robert Saleh

Cause: Sexual Assault
Charity: Sanaa's Stars

DC Jeff Ulbrich Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
41 / 48

DC Jeff Ulbrich

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Linebacker Coach Mike Rutenberg Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
42 / 48

Linebacker Coach Mike Rutenberg

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

Defensive Line Coach Aaron Whitecotton Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
43 / 48

Defensive Line Coach Aaron Whitecotton

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Offensive Assistant Mack Brown Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
44 / 48

Offensive Assistant Mack Brown

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Defensive Assistant Nathaniel Willingham Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
45 / 48

Defensive Assistant Nathaniel Willingham

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

Defensive Assistant Ricky Manning Jr. Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
46 / 48

Defensive Assistant Ricky Manning Jr.

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Dr. Brad DeWeese, Director of High Performance Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
47 / 48

Dr. Brad DeWeese, Director of High Performance

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Steve Scarnecchia Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
48 / 48

Steve Scarnecchia

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Vikings Game Preview | An Even Matchup in a Playoff Atmosphere

Some Pluses for QB Mike White, Jets Offense & Defense; QB Kirk Cousins Has Productive O, Homefield Edge

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Play 'Meaningful December Game' at Minnesota

Vikings Offense Poses Challenges to C.J. Mosley & Run Defense, Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed in the Secondary

news

Jets Are Among NFL's Best Defenses ... and There's More Work to Do

'D' Is 5th in Yards Allowed, 4th in Points Allowed; Quinnen Williams' Advice: Execute, Stay Consistent

news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'It Will Be Nostalgic to Go Back'

Former Vikings TE Returning to Minnesota, Now a Blocking 'Bash Brother' With C.J. Uzomah

news

Jets Activate T George Fant, Place T Cedric Ogbuehi on Injured Reserve

The Green & White Also Elevate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster for Week 13

news

Inside the Numbers | Yellow Flags? For Green & White, No Problem Lately

For Last 5 Weeks, Jets Rise to No. 1 in the NFL in Fewest Penalties/Game, Least Yards/Game

news

Jets Notebook | DT Sheldon Rankins Will Return to the Lineup vs. Vikings

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Has Studied Justin Jefferson; Green & White Special Teams Rebounds

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 at Vikings - Friday

RB Michael Carter (Ankle) Doubtful for Sunday's Game in Minnesota

news

What's The Under-The-Radar Matchup in Jets-Vikings?

Green & White Pass Rush; Rush Defense Could Play Big Factors in Week 13

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner on Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson: I Love Going Against the Best

Rookie Out of Cincinnati Says 'I Love Going Against the Best'

news

Jets QB Mike White: You Have to Take What the Vikings Give You

LB C.J. Mosley on White: Everyone Believes in Him

Advertising