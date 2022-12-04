Jets HC Robert Saleh and His Wife, Sanaa, Are Delivering Hope and Love to Children

On Sunday, Jets players and coaches will have a chance to showcase causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Head coach Robert Saleh will show his support to his wife, Sanaa, and her continued support to children affected by sexual abuse.

"She just wants to bring light to people who are in a dark place in their life," Saleh said. "And the things that they do are pretty cool. And the amount of work that she's put into this is pretty cool."

Established as a non-profit organization in 2019, Sanaa's Stars purpose is to deliver hope and love to children affected by sexual abuse. According to the CDC, at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year. In 2018, nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States.

"We have seven kids at home," Saleh said. "And the fact that she still finds time to put in the amount of work that she's been put in to get this thing she started and how much passion she has for this, it's just awesome. So, her cause, is always my cause and we are supporting Sanaa's Stars with these shoes."

The goal of Sanaa's Stars is to provide comfort to children of sexual abuse with Lights of Love Care Packages as the organization strives to enlighten those who are looking for a bright connection with the kindness in the world.