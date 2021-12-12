Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'The Path Is Crystal Clear' 

It looked ugly, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows it looked ugly. But his optimism, belief in his players, and his certainty that the team and the organization are on the right track has not -- and will not -- waver.

"I'll say the same thing I've been saying. Does it suck? Sure." Saleh said after the Jets' 30-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints (6-7) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. "I feel no one in that locker room wants to lose football games.

"The path is crystal clear where this organization needs to go and the coaches, the players, from the top down, it's very, very clear we have to use the next four weeks to cement what we're thinking we have to do and attack everything. It's going to flip. This is the crappy part of the process, but it's not discouraging. We have a lot of young guys getting a lot of playing time and I can promise you they're learning from this."

The Jets are living in the present after yielding another 200+ yards rushing on defense and being limited to nine points on offense, but looking a week ahead to a game at AFC East opponent Miami, and then to three more. It's a balancing act for Saleh, his staff and the players.

"We've got a great group of young guys, first- and second-year players who have been getting unexpected opportunities," Saleh said. "They're getting opportunities and getting better, whether tangible or not, I can see it. I watch the tape. From the defense, we're getting some continuity, playing some good ball. I promise you we will be better next week. It's always a challenge when we're playing in a building that's had what? Had the last 10 years of guys trying to figure out how not to lose, not how to win games. We're sticking to our philosophy. We have four games coming up and we have a lot to look forward to."

With the loss, the Jets (3-10) were mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs, missing the postseason for the 11th straight season and losing 10 games for the fifth time in the past 10 seasons.