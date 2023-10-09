Jets HC Robert Saleh Says of 31-21 Win: 'It Was Gritty, It Wasn't Pretty'

Here's where the "gritty" comes in.

After the defense sent the Broncos three-and-out to start the second half, it took seconds for RB Breece Hall to turn the game on its head. As JetsNation knows all too well, last season's trip to Denver cost the Green & White two key players on offense: Hall who tore an ACL and Alijah Vera-Tucker, who sustained a torn triceps-- ending both their seasons. (On Sunday, in the first half AVT left the field injured and did not return.)

Hall took a first-down handoff from Z.Wilson, cut behind Laken Tomlinson's pancake block and raced 72 yards for a touchdown. Hall was the ace in the hole for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who buried any notion of a "pitch count" by giving Hall the ball 22 times for 177 yards (8.0 per carry) and the TD.

"Dude is a stud," Z.Wilson said. "I gave him the ball, turned around and you could have driven a semi through that hole."

In games this season against Buffalo (83 yards) and last week against Kansas City (43 yards), Hall came close to breaking off long TD runs. But on this afternoon, he used his speed to stampede Broncos defenders.

"He's pretty good," Saleh said. "It was good to see him take it to the house. He's kind of deceptive. He is so massive [5-11, 220], it doesn't seem like he's moving that fast."

Hall's TD opened a 16-0 run by the Jets, which ended with 7:27 left in the game, and also allowed the defensive line to smell blood in the water and tee off on R.Wilson and the tiring Denver offensive line. Saleh said small tweaks were made to the approach at halftime.

"Again credit to Brick [DC Jeff Ulbrich] and those guys [the defense]," Saleh said. "In the first half, I thought there were some self-inflicted wounds and Russell was scrambling. We made a bit of an adjustment, keeping an eye out for him. The defense was outstanding, gritty. It was gritty, it wasn't pretty. But we got a lot we got to improve on. I'm proud of the way the guys fought."

And they had to fight until the end because a late Jets drive that would have sealed the victory was derailed at Denver's 3-yard line -- the red zone again -- when Z.Wilson's (19 of 26, 199 yards) pass intended for Garrett Wilson (3 catches, 54 yards) was intercepted by Patrick Surtain with 2:21 to play. The INT, the first in more than 100 passes by Wilson, followed a nice 38-yard third-down pass from Z.Wilson to Tyler Conklin (a team-leading 4 catches for 67 yards).

Cue the "gritty/pretty' one more time ... Quincy Williams' forced fumble, the other Hall, Bryce, picks it up and runs in for the game's final score.