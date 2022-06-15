Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He Doesn't Need to Be Tom Brady This Year'

The Jets, an organization committed to the success of its young quarterback, went to great lengths to fortify the offense and give Wilson more options and to provide the best protection. Joining the team in free agency was guard Laken Tomlinson while the draft yielded WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall. The expected return of OL Mekhi Becton has the potential to make the five-man starting offensive line a force to be reckoned with.

"They've done a great job, you can tell, and that they're doing all they can to put me in position and everyone around me, giving us a shot to win," Zach Wilson said. "We definitely have those guys and with those guys up front, all we have to do is pull it together."

Some have made light of the budding connection between the QB in his sophomore season and the rookie WR with the speed, hands and moves to help transform the Jets' offensive attack.

Zach Wilson had this to say about his new receiver: "He's got the right mindset, a freakish ability in the air to find the ball, and going to camp this year I think he can be a great weapon for us."

Garrett Wilson repaid the compliment when he said: "Playing with someone like Zach is super special. To have a young dude to learn and grow with is really awesome. We joked around a few times about it [the Wilson-to-Wilson stuff]. Hopefully, it can all come to life when the season comes around. It's been really awesome."

After a slow start to last season, Wilson said the four games he missed while recovering from a knee injury proved to be a benefit in disguise as he finished the season strong. In the white-hot New York media and all across social media fans sounded off and wondered if Wilson was the right guy.

"When I look at the adversity, I've had it throughout my whole life," he said. "There's always somebody that's doubting something you're doing or trying to accomplish. It fuels you as a team because 98% of people outside this building have no idea what's going on. Use it to fire up myself and to close that gap. It's special to have a group that believes the same thing and can block out that noise.