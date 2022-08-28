Jets HC Robert Saleh Names Rookie CB Sauce Gardner Week 1 Starter

Gardner, who played with the starters on defense against the Giants, did not take the starting nod for granted.

"It meant a lot," Gardner said. "I just had to come in here and be myself. They drafted me for a reason, they drafted me to be myself, and I appreciate the way they made me work for it. Instead of being like 'he's the fourth pick let's just put him in there,' they made me work for it, so they didn't jeopardize the respect the DB room has for me and the coaches."

Through the first two preseason games, Gardner has had 18 coverage snaps without being targeted by a QB, putting him in a tie among all cornerbacks per Pro Football Focus. While Gardner is happy with his progress up to this point, he said he's ready for the regular season.